Fringe review: Shit I'm In Love With You Again

SHIT I’M IN LOVE WITH YOU AGAIN by Rachelle Elie (Crowning Monkey). Tarragon Mainspace. July 9 at 3:15 pm, July 11 at noon, July 13 at 5:45 pm, July 14 at 3:30 pm, July 15 at 7:30 pm. See listing. Rating: NNNN

Rachelle Elie is an engaging performer who exudes warmth and humour as she shares her story about finding Mr. Right (she calls him The Voice), then struggles to stay together and maintain love as the doldrums of marriage and children set in.

Accompanied onstage by guitarist Luke Jackson, Elie mixes anecdotes from her life with original songs (funny but raunchy) to bring the audience along on a relatable journey about trying to remain coupled.

Herself a child of divorce, Elie does some deep reflecting on how her parents’ relationship influenced her own choices. Using costumes and props, she plays herself at different times in her life plus a few other characters, most notably a marriage therapist who challenges expectations.

Much has been written on the subject of marriage and relationships, but Elie’s personal take is unique. She doesn’t sugar coat anything – her honesty about motherhood and the difficulties of longterm relationships is truly refreshing.