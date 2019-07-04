Fringe review: Sidney Needs A Kidney

× Expand Sidney Needs A Kidney, Fringe 2019

SIDNEY NEEDS A KIDNEY by the company (Little Fish Productions/Fringe). At Theatre Passe Muraille Mainspace. July 5 at 5 pm, July 7 at 10:30 pm, July 8 at 5:45 pm, July 10 at 8 pm, July 11 at 9:30 pm, July 13 at 3:15 pm. See listing. NN

An ensemble show largely made up of graduates from Sheridan College’s joint acting program with U of T, Sidney Needs A Kidney boasts a talented cast bogged down by an improbable plot.

A loving couple, Mark (Eric Gordon) and Sidney (Karen Scora), invite Sidney’s sister Lucy (Kat White) and her partner Roman (Max Ackerman) to a dinner party in order to hatch an insidious plan driven by survival instincts and fearing loss. To say anything else would ruin a twist or two.

Some actors bring emotional vigour to their characters, with Gordon’s subtle comedic chops deserving special mention.

As fleshed-out as these couples become through the evening, they’re part of an unrealistic story far removed from relatable motivations, and the ending veers into the ludicrous.

Also, too many scenes drag on. We want to learn more about, say, Roman’s past, but instead get dialogue about the lasagna burning in a finicky oven.