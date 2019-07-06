Fringe review: Sincerely The Rebels Club

× Expand Sincerely The Rebels Club, Fringe 2019

SINCERELY, THE REBELS CLUB by Jon Champagne (Once More With Feeling/Fringe). At the Tarragon Mainspace. July 7 at 10:30 pm, July 8 at 7 pm, July 10 at 4 pm, July 12 at 2:15 pm, July 13 at 4:30 pm, July 14 at 7:45 pm. See listing. Rating: NNNN

There’s a not-so-recent Fringe trend of mashing up two pillars of pop culture, often with disappointing results. But this hilarious ensemble show blending Star Wars with the 1985 classic The Breakfast Club deserves kudos for hitting almost every note perfectly.

Hans Solo, Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia and Vader are sitting in detention and missing out on the biggest dance of the year. They each represent one of the the misfits in the John Hughes film, with Sarah Kolasky’s Vader mirroring the dark vibes we saw from Ally Sheedy’s Allison.

The Star Wars characters flee their detention room to try to check out the homecoming dance, often bumping into some friends (Chewbacca) and secondary players (Jabba) along the way. The only uncomfortable guest appearance comes when the creepy and predatory C3-PO enters the fray.

Stealing the show with physical comedy, and gifted with some of the best lines, David Rowan gives us a Luke who's a lot funnier than you’d imagine. Jon Champagne’s script is just geeky enough for Star Wars and The Breakfast Club fans to uncover references they’ll likely be quoting long after the lights dim.