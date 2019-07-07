Fringe review: Sketchy Adventures In The Enchanted Forest

× Expand Sketchy Adventures In The Enchanted Forest, Fringe 2019

SKETCHY ADVENTURES IN THE ENCHANTED FOREST by Amy Slattery and Damien Gulde (Playing with Fire Productions/Fringe). At the Al Green Theatre. July 7 at 8:30 pm, July 9 at 10:15 pm, July 10 at 5 pm, July 11 at 1:45 pm, July 14 at 5:15 pm. See listing. Rating: NN

Thanks to children’s literature, we’re familiar with the narrative of the girl who wanders around the magical forest and meets quirky creatures. This three-hander takes this cliché but doesn’t infuse it with any interesting or original material.

A girl (Grace Munro) disobeys her strict parents by leaving home to seek some adventures in an enchanted forest. She comes across leprechauns, gnomes, fairies, unicorns and, um, lawyers as she wanders aimlessly without any clear goal. Which is what is frustrating about this show – it truly doesn’t go anywhere.

Written and directed by Amy Slattery and Damien Gulde, the script is full of telegraphed jokes that often fall flat. The acting makes up for the writing. Hat-tip to Slattery and Gulde for taking on more than a dozen roles each, some of which require such intricate costume changes I’m surprised they came on stage in time.