Fringe review: Slaves Of Starbucks

SLAVES OF STARBUCKS by Peter Aterman (MV Entertainment). At Al Green Theatre. July 6 at 10 pm, July 8 at 1 pm, July 9 at 10:15 pm, July 10 at 4:30 pm, July 12 at 1:45 pm, July 14 at 7:30 pm. See listing. Rating: NN

There isn't a single mention of a frappuccino in this non-sequitur of a play name. Instead, Peter Aterman mines the absurdities of modern life through 19 characters in his disconnected solo show.

At his strongest, he plays an Italian guide to the Vatican frustrated with dimwitted tourists, but his attempt at a Celine Dion impression seems dated and non-sensical.

Slaves Of Starbucks is an 85-minute endurance test for both Aterman and his audience, and unfortunately on opening night, the performer's voice struggled to keep up. One monologue performed over Pachelbel’s Canon was almost inaudible, and the actor’s constant throat clearing distracted from his delivery of clever lines.

Still, the script, while long and wavering, brims with satire.