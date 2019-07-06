Fringe review: Some People To Think About

× Expand Some People To Think About, Fringe 2019

SOME PEOPLE TO THINK ABOUT by Paul Blinov (Rapid Fire Theatre). At Streetcar Crowsnest (345 Carlaw). July 7 at 8:30 pm, July 8 at 5:45 pm, July 9 at 6:15 pm, July 12 at 4:15 pm, July 13 at 3:15 pm. See listing. Rating: NNNN

Paul Blinov’s solo show is a series of skits and sketches – the difference, he reminds us, is in the amount of self-respect each requires – that employs both the frivolous and the philosophical.

This delightful foray into absurdism features bits about a molting caterpillar, an ice-cream hungry lifeguard, the producer of Shrek 5 and a brutally honest father. The scenes are loosely strung together with a time-travelling narrator and thematic callbacks.

Exactly where each one goes will depend on the audience – there is some crowd participation involving call and response and a few scenes require suggestions. Blinov’s enthusiasm is contagious, and he commits so fully to each scene that even when a joke doesn’t land, he’s still compelling.

Under the direction of Beth Dart, this comedy show invokes some existential themes but definitely errs on the lighter side making it a great one to catch between heavier shows.

@lisammckeown