Fringe review: Some People To Think About

Paul Blinov's comic solo show errs on the lighter side of existentialism

by

SOME PEOPLE TO THINK ABOUT by Paul Blinov (Rapid Fire Theatre). At Streetcar Crowsnest (345 Carlaw). July 7 at 8:30 pm, July 8 at 5:45 pm, July 9 at 6:15 pm, July 12 at 4:15 pm, July 13 at 3:15 pm. See listing. Rating: NNNN

Paul Blinov’s solo show is a series of skits and sketches – the difference, he reminds us, is in the amount of self-respect each requires – that employs both the frivolous and the philosophical.

This delightful foray into absurdism features bits about a molting caterpillar, an ice-cream hungry lifeguard, the producer of Shrek 5 and a brutally honest father. The scenes are loosely strung together with a time-travelling narrator and thematic callbacks.

Exactly where each one goes will depend on the audience – there is some crowd participation involving call and response and a few scenes require suggestions. Blinov’s enthusiasm is contagious, and he commits so fully to each scene that even when a joke doesn’t land, he’s still compelling.

Under the direction of Beth Dart, this comedy show invokes some existential themes but definitely errs on the lighter side making it a great one to catch between heavier shows.   

@lisammckeown