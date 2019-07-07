Fringe review: Squeeze My Cans

× Expand Squeeze My Cans, Fringe 2019

SQUEEZE MY CANS by Cathy Schenkelberg (Cathy Schenkelberg Inc.). At St. Vladimir Insitute (620 Spadina). July 7 at 12:30pm, July 8 at 4:15pm, July 11 at 5:45pm, July 12 at 4pm, July 13 at 10pm. See listing. Rating: NNNN

Cathy Schenkelberg’s autobiographical show about leaving Scientology is punchy, hilarious and poignant. Over 75 minutes, she takes audiences on a tour of how she got sucked into the religion with promises of clarity and confidence, and the ever-moving goalposts that kept her seeking validation for accomplishments. But she slowly but surely loses her sense of self.

The story is disturbing, but Schenkelberg’s bold stage presence is captivating, and there's plenty of room for funnier, raunchier stories like the "audit sessions," where she details her racy sexual escapades during Scientology's equivalent to Catholic confessionals.

Director Shirley Anderson makes good use of the stage with minimal props, and Schenkelberg is so good at evoking her environment that she paints a visceral picture. In the final scenes her pain is tangible, but none of that overshadows the sense of strength and value she achieved from pulling herself out.

