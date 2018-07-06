Fringe review: Sweet Girl Shrapnel

SWEET GIRL SHRAPNEL by Colleen Osborn (Floppyrose). At 29 Lippincott. July 6-7, 9-10 and 12-13 at 6:45 and 8 pm. See listing. Rating: NNN

You will not find Jane Jacobs leading this walking tour drama in Kensington Market by writer Colleen Osborn and director Cassandra Silver.

Leading you through a guided-tour of her adolescent life in a downtown alleyway is Cabiria (Xanath Fuentes Natanson), who is in search of her missing friend Stacey.

The promenade tour centres difficult childhood memories eased by laughter that includes playing with dolls and listening to Mr. Brightside by The Killers.

The local street art forms the basis for a script that traces Cabiria’s theories of Stacey’s whereabouts – climaxing at the home of Shawna (Celia Beketa) and David (Tome Lute).

This site also doubles as an outdoor art gallery, featuring artwork from local emerging artists Timothy Yanick Hunter and Phillip Saunders, as well as a new street-replica of Radiant Child (1982) by Keith Haring.

Definitely worth a post-show selfie.