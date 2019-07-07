Fringe review: Tales Of A Cocktail

× Expand Tales Of A Cocktail, Fringe 2019

TALES OF A COCKTAIL by the company (Breakaway Entertainment/Fringe). At the Al Green Theatre. July 8 at 6:15 pm, July 9 at 8:30 pm, July 10 at 10:15 pm, July 12 at 2:45 pm, July 14 at noon. See listing. Rating: NNN

This dance piece adapts The Count Of Monte Cristo and sets the tale in a 1920s Chicago gangster bar.

The show boasts a talented cast of dancers and a hot soundtrack, with some songs even performed live by fabulous jazz singer Kristina Roberts. Choreographer Alayna Kellett plays Lilith, the owner of the bar, with a fierceness that commands the stage. Co-choreographer Leah Cameron also dances as the abandoned and forlorn Abigail, who wants to leave the mobster life but feels too afraid.

A spectacular array of dance styles gets incorporated into the show, but it suffers at times from a lack sizzle between the characters. Standout scenes include Roberts’s Post Modern Jukebox rendition of Gangsta’s Paradise and the knife fight between Edward (Colin Ougler) and Joey (Josh St John). Sebastian Hirtenstein creates the strongest character as the bartender, showing off some killer moves.

@somanydreams