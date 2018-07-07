Fringe review: Tales Of Foreign Lands And People

TALES OF FOREIGN LANDS AND PEOPLE by Jazz Haz Productions. At Kidsfest at George Ignatieff Theatre. July 8 at 12:15 pm, July 10 at 3:15 pm, July 11 at 1:30 pm, July 13 at 10 am, July 14 at 11:45 am. See listing. Rating: NNNN

This show show featuring live instrumentation is marketed as a kids show, but there's enough heart in here for the entire family. So pack your bags!

Papa Say (Anthony Audain) has got the cool swag of an expat from the tropics and the chops to make you believe that you too are on adventure in a “village very far away."

Backing him up on the keys is Rob Lindey, who creates lots of ambience during the memorable musical numbers and scene transitions. Come ready to sing along, and continue humming long after the show has ended.

Not every kids show has bars like “Don’t judge people on how they look / You had eyes but couldn’t see me.”

Canada is a cultural mosaic, and it's crucial that we teach our children to appreciate that fact.