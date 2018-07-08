Fringe review: Tears Of A Bullet

TEARS OF A BULLET by Josh Downing (The Hobby Horse). At Tarragon Extraspace. July 8 at 6:30 pm, July 9 at 12:45 pm, July 11 at 7:45 pm, July 12 at 11:15 pm, July 14 at 2 pm. See listing. Rating: NN

Josh Downing’s new play is an attempt at consciousness-raising but its politics are confused and preachy.

Jim Abernathy (Stephen Flett) is a struggling gay writer being evicted from his deceased partner’s apartment, while the superintendent Danny (Adrian Leckie) and his wife Louise (Chantel McDonald) find themselves in the position of forcing him out.

Downing’s script attempts to raise political awareness, but this works best when the audience is less familiar with the issues. Confusingly, the play is set after the invention of the MacBook but before legalized gay marriage or awareness of AIDS retroviral medication, so it’s not clear what Downing is preaching, exactly. That gay people should be able to marry? That the law is not always right? This is hardly news, and there are more relevant stories than a play that revolves around a self-righteous character lecturing other marginalized characters about the history of oppression.

The one redeeming feature is the acting. Flett's depiction of Jim's frustration and heartbreak come across clearly, as does McDonald’s portrayal of Louise’s grief. Unfortunately this doesn’t redeem the writing, and the climax of the play is underwhelming and predictable.