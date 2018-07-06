Fringe review: The Bird Killer

THE BIRD KILLER by Justine Christensen (Let Me In). At the Tarragon Mainspace. July 7 at noon, July 8 at 5 pm, July 10 at 8:15 pm, July 12 at noon, July 13 at 9:15 pm, July 15 at 3:30 pm. See listing. Rating: NNN

The Bird Killer encourages us to consider how the power of falsehoods takes hold of truths in millennial life.

An adaptation of Chekhov's The Seagull, this Fringe follow-up from festival veterans Justine Christensen and Patrick J. Horan refocuses the six original characters as a diverse group of emerging artists chasing fame, success and love.

Tenets of post-third wave and fourth wave feminisms influence the union between Medvedenko (Mike Ricci) and Masha (Emerjade Simms), while Nina (Evan Mackenzie) and Kostya (Mo Zeighami) trace the difficulties of artist-lover collaborations under the lights of the Internet generation.

The union between Arkadina (Subhash Santosh) and Trigorin (Tymika Tafari) suggests that they have it all, but at what – and at whose – expense?

No previous knowledge of Chekhov is necessary to appreciate this fresh cast and their skills.