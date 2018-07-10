Fringe review: The Cardboard Countess

THE CARDBOARD COUNTESS by Victoria Goring (urban spine). At Tarragon Mainspace. July 11 at 1:45 pm, July 12 at 7:30 pm, July 13 at noon, July 14 at noon. See listing. Rating: NN

A homeless woman who calls herself the Countess (Victoria Goring, who also wrote the play) befriends a teenager (Carson Goring) and they develop a strong bond in their shared fight against environmental devastation and social isolation.

The Gorings exhibit a sincere onstage connection and Carson Goring reveals a lovely singing voice. While this show has good intentions, the eight-person ensemble includes too many one-dimensional characters and gets bogged down by a plotless, moralizing script.