Fringe review: The Cockwhisperer – A Love Story

THE COCKWHISPERER – A LOVE STORY by Colette Kendall (Collette Kendal). At the Robert Gill Theatre. July 7 at 9:15 pm, July 9 at 6:30 pm, July 11 at 9:30 pm, July 12 at 3:30 pm, July 13 at 7:30 pm, July 15 at 1 pm. See listing. Rating: NNNN

It’s still uncommon to hear a woman proclaim her love for the penis, so Colette Kendall’s solo show feels like a revelation.

Within the first five minutes of The Cockwhisperer, Kendall is fist-pumping a dildo and shouting, “Cock! Cock! Cock!” Those squeamish about the subject matter are confronted with their insecurities early on, and the show only gets more personal.

Recounting the first few times she had sex, Kendall peppers her stories with hilariously accurate asides – for instance, that men and snowflakes want the same thing: for women to tilt their heads back and stick out their tongues.

Kendall is a natural performer who’s at ease onstage and with the audience. So when she emphasizes the importance of pleasure and self-love, her words only penetrate deeper.