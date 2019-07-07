Fringe review: The December Man

× Expand The December Man, Fringe 2019

THE DECEMBER MAN by Colleen Murphy (Theatre@Eastminster). At Eastminster United Church (310 Danforth). July 12 at 7:30pm, July 13 at 6pm, July 14 at 1pm. See listing. Rating: NNNN

Colleen Murphy’s play about the Fournier family, whose son survives the 1989 Montreal Massacre, is a deeply moving rendition of a relevant story. This site-specific show, set near the 2018 Danforth shooting, follow Benoît (Stephen Flett) and Kathleen (Kris Langille) as they watch their son struggle in the aftermath of violence. Jean (Jonas Trottier) escaped physically, but he’s trapped inside an emotional trauma that his parents cannot understand.

The show starts years after the event and travels back in time, carefully painting an increasingly detailed picture of Jean's emotional decline.

Jennifer Thomson’s direction balances the banality of everyday banter with darker, more affecting moments. The performances are compelling, particularly Trottier's portrayal of Jean's agony when he confesses to his mother the recurring nightmare that torments him. This production captures the emotional complexity of horrifying (and all-too-common) events with grace and maturity.

@lisammckeown