Fringe review: The Fall

THE FALL by the company (Frog in Hand Productions). At Trinity-St. Paul’s United Church Gym (427 Bloor West). July 8 at 4 pm and 6 pm, July 14 at 1:30 and 6:30 pm, July 15 at 4 and 6 pm. See listing. Rating: NNN

Colleen Snell has devised an ensemble dance that begins with a dreamy voiceover narrative about falling asleep at the wheel. In the opening scenes a group of 15 dancers work with a large blue crash pad, jumping on it or tilting it to create a monolith that falls over with an echoing bang.

Snell’s choreography features lots of deep back bends, falls and quick recoveries, isolations and recoiling gestures. You can zero in on the many details – touching nose and jaw after a blow to the face, trying to prop up a body’s dead weight – or enjoy the dynamics of a large group moving together, as you prefer.

The church gym venue is a tough room in some ways, full light streaming in, no real wings or backstage. But the high ceilings, graceful gallery and velvet curtains are beautiful, and the site lends an ecclesiastical vibe to the proceedings with the white-clad dancers resembling a band of very fit angels.

Go early if you want to sit on a chair rather than the floor.