Fringe review: The Joy of Sax

THE JOY OF SAX (Flash in the Deadpan). Passe Muraille Mainspace. July 9 at 7:15 pm, July 10 at 4:30 pm, July 11 at noon, July 13 at 1:45 pm, July 15 at 5 pm. See listing. Rating: NNN

This show includes a warning in the program about its irreverent and sexual humour so it won’t be for you if you despise absurd, scatological or slightly offensive comedy.

But hey, you’re at Fringe! So you’re probably up for this romp about a naïve saxophonist (Cam Parkes) named Luke who changes his name to Duke, whose musicianship inadvertently brings intense pleasure to all those within earshot, including his priest and landlord (both played with hilarious conviction by Jason Reilly).

Luke/Duke is catapulted to stardom by his booking agent (Lex Stultz), a malapropism-spouting shyster. Writer/director Tim Phillips’s script contains an abundance of amusing one-liners and he gets further laughs with sound effects like copious burps and slurps, but the direction is often clunky and pedestrian.

The large supporting cast totally commits to the lunacy, most of them taking on multiple roles and having tons of silly fun.