Fringe review: The Knitting Pilgrim

THE KNITTING PILGRIM by Kirk Dunn and Claire Ross Dunn (Ergo Arts Theatre/Fringe). At the Bloor Street United Church (300 Bloor West). July 4-6, 9, 11-13 at 7 pm, July 7 at 3:30 pm, July 10 at 2 pm. See listing. Rating: NNN

The Knitting Pilgrim recounts fibre artist/actor Kirk Dunn's 15-year journey designing and executing Stitched Glass (see photo above), a triptych of knitted tapestries that resemble stained glass windows.

There's no denying Dunn's skill and creativity as a textile artist. His use of colour and texture is stunning. The ambitious project itself is a fascinating examination of the ways in which the three Abrahamic faiths (Christianity, Judaism and Islam) are interconnected. And director Jennifer Tarver employs a mix of video interviews and slide projections to enhance the production.

But Dunn, while an amiable and engaging performer, hasn't quite woven his script into something artful. We learn bits and pieces about his acting work, his highly supportive wife and co-writer, Claire, and his two children. We also get a brief glimpse into the worlds of galleries and arts grant writing.

But even at 90 minutes, there are lots of loose threads, which Dunn tries to tie together into an unearned epiphany.

On the other hand, he does seem open to discussing his life and work. Besides including a quick introduction on knitting basics, which he demonstrates via a live "knitting cam" (feel free to bring your own knitting), he encourages post-show conversation, which is fitting for a show about finding a common bond between people of different backgrounds.

