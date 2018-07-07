Fringe review: The Last Minute Slam

THE LAST MINUTE SLAM by the company (Definition of Knowledge). At St. Vladimir Institute. July 8 at 1:45 pm, July 9 at 6:45 pm, July 11 at noon, July 13 at 3:30 pm, July 14 at 1:45 pm. See listing. Rating: NN

As someone neck-deep in the poetry slam scene (I’m artistic director of Toronto Poetry Slam), I was looking forward to see how Hannan Younis and Bryn Pottie would satirize a poetic movement that could use a good roasting.

But I was disappointed by the half-baked idea of the actors playing a slam poetry duo whose poems only show glimpses of smart jokes. Also, too often Pottie breaks character to giggle between lines. The two have great chemistry but we never get to really see them shine.

For some reason, a comedian opens the show (Rhiannon Archer at the performance I attended), but the hour would have been stronger if the duo cut the opening act and lengthened some of the stronger poems that ended only after a minute.