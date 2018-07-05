Fringe Review: The Makeover Show

THE MAKEOVER SHOW by the company (Avalonstorm). At Monsieur Barber Shop & Spa (415 Bloor West). Jul 5-6 and 9-13 at 9 pm, July 7 and 14 at 8:30 pm, July 8 and 15 at 7:30 pm. See listing. Rating: NN

As the title suggests, this two-hander parodies a reality show, closely based on writer and performer Alysa Golden’s real-life experience on Style By Jury, the Canadian makeover show of the early aughts.

The audience follows the host (Jane Smythe) around the upscale Bloor West barbershop as she explains her show: to upgrade someone's life by offering fashion, personal and career advice. When she asks for a volunteer Alysa steps up, and despite seeking business advice, finds her appearance scrutinized by both the condescending host and strangers on the internet.

The concept has promise but the execution is clunky. The site-specific staging provides a ready-made set furnished with leather salon chairs and theatrical lighting, and Nicole Arends’s direction makes good use of the space, but the dialogue drags and the climax is underdeveloped.

Smythe and Golden’s performances contain several endearing moments of physical comedy, but overall the result falls flat.