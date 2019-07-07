Fringe review: The Princess Is The Pauper

× Expand The Princess If The Pauper, Fringe 2019

THE PRINCESS IS THE PAUPER by David Kovacs (tant pis productions / Fringe). At the St. Vladimir Theatre. July 7 at 6:15 pm, July 8 at 2:30 pm, July 10 at 8:30 pm, July 11 at 9:45 pm, July 13 at 2:30 pm. See listing. Rating: NNN

Political satire can be biting or madcap – this new production from writer David Kovacs and director Lianne Winterburn is a bit of both.

There’s been a people’s revolt in the mythical kingdom. King Adolfo (Jarrod Clegg) and his daughter the Princess (Katherine Norris) are working McJobs, the Fairy Godmother (Jennifer Wren) locked up for kiting cheques. The Prince formerly known as Prince Nedrick (Julian Monardo) is now scheming to keep the unruly mob in check while maximizing personal profits. The magic looking glass (Yago Mesquita) has rebranded for the international market and works only in haiku. Seems the more things change, the more they stay the same.

Kovacs gleefully keeps the zingers coming. Some land, some don’t, but we easily recognize every Trump reference, every allusion to the global marketing shell game.

And while the acting proficiency on display is as diverse as the large cast, there are several standouts – Clegg has a real gift for quirky delivery and Monardo is delightfully smarmy and smug – and everyone gets a funny moment or two.

Not too serious, smartly written – this fractured fairy tale is just right for the Fringe.