Fringe review: The Queen's Eulogy

THE QUEEN'S EULOGY by Rachel Ganz (The Orchid Beauty Shop). Behind St. Hilda’s Residence (44 Devonshire). July 10-15 at 7:30 pm. See listing. Rating: N

The Fringe offers a space to try new theatre, something that's very important. Not all new theatre will succeed, but it’s always worth the try. The Queen’s Eulogy, performed behind St. Hilda's Residence, is like the rough draft of a fever dream. It was worth the try, but it doesn't succeed.

Impoverished and uneducated Essy (Danya Buonastella) and Allan (Joshua Brown) live in a trash heap, where it rains red wine when they seem to pray for it. When Gerrard (Niko Ouellette) and a trunk containing a queen (Joella Crichton) and a horse head (Dustin Luck) fall from the sky, their world is upended. Plenty of frantic exchanges and yelling happen as Essy and Allan attempt to navigate their new visitors and understand the knowledge they bring.

The world created in this experimental piece is incomprehensible – there are so many inconsistencies to wade through that everything else gets lost.

Somewhere there is a message about inequality and the nature of relationships. But that took all my powers of parsing between the excessive repetitions of the word “stupid.”