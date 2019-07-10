Fringe review: The Worst: A DoFo Inspired Musical

× Expand Toronto Fringe general logo for shows without artwork

THE WORST: A DOFO INSPIRED MUSICAL by Astrid Mrkich and Nicolas Zehr (Meow Wow/Fringe). At Theatre Passe Muraille Backspace. Jul 11 at 1 pm, Jul 12 at 7 pm, Jul 13 at 9:45 pm. See listing. Rating: N

There's certainly potential in a musical inspired by Premier Doug Ford's destructive administration. And in one of the show's only clever songs – a litany of DoFo's cuts called Seasons Of Doug, sung to Rent's Seasons Of Love – you get a sense of what this show could be. (There's also a fun rhyme on "colonoscopy.")

But dropped lines, unfunny SNL sketch homages and a hackneyed show-within-a-show conceit make this slack production (there's no director credit) almost as painful as what's happening to the province.

I hope social justice lawyers Astrid Mrkich and Nicolas Zehr, who have decent voices, rethink their material. As the province's cuts continue to be felt, there's definitely a need for an angry, urgent response.