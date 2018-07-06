Fringe Review: Tinder On The Toilet And Other Bad Ideas

TINDER ON THE TOILET by the company (NOTORIOUS). At St. Vladimir Institute. July 7 at 7:30 pm, July 8 at noon, July 10 at 6:45 pm, July 11 at 11:30 pm, July 12 at 1:45 pm, July 14 at 7 pm. See listing. Rating: NNN

Hip-hop comedy troupe NOTORIOUS’s Fringe opener doubled as the release event for their debut album, with patrons receiving a free download code upon leaving the venue.

The group’s new show alternates between rapid-fire song-based sketches and heartfelt moments during which Anthony Hall, Tricia Black, Ryan Sheedy and Mat Mailandt each take turns sharing personal stories about overcoming anxiety (Sheedy), getting hit by a car (Hall), bullying (Mailandt) and being in the closet (Black).

Sheedy pumps up the crowd with some beatboxing and guitar playing in a clever mock soundcheck that serves to intro each member. The opening bits lean on 80s-style verses, but the flows and productions gradually grow more contemporary. The hilarious – and catchy – titular track sends up both DJ Mustard and online dating (“I swipe, swipe, swipe then I wipe, wipe, wipe"), and is typical of how the best bits encompass current rap and cultural references.

Black is the most polished and versatile performer, stealing most of her scenes early on and finally taking centre stage to tell a story that brings her musical theatre awakening to bear on a song about being the lone woman in a group of guys (Not One Of The Boys).

A few bits grow repetitive – praying to the 6ix God, Mailandt’s sauerkraut obsession – but save for the persistent drone feedback NOTORIOUS’s latest is a tight, energetic show.

