Fringe review: Tomatoes Tried To Kill Me But Banjos Saved My Life

TOMATOES TRIED TO KILL ME BUT BANJOS SAVED MY LIFE by Keith Alessi (the Quivering Dendrites Company). At Tarragon Solo Room. Rating: NN

For a former coal company CEO, Keith Alessi brings a surprising amount of folksy charm to his solo show focusing on how he found his second act in life thanks to discovering a passion for the banjo. But he gets too self-indulgent with his own songs, which take us away from his inspirational story.

Alessi’s writing isn’t particularly strong or poetic, but his blunt talk about his health scares and his harsh family life keeps the audience engaged. What affects the show’s momentum, though, is when Alessi strums banjo melodies without narrating anything.

Sure, give us a few bars, but the more extended tunes feel like Alessi just wants to show off what he’s been learning the past few years.