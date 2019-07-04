Fringe review: Unbridled Futurism

× Expand Unbridled Futurism, Fringe 2019

UNBRIDLED FUTURISM by Nick Di Gaetano and Teddy Ivanova (makesndoes/Fringe). At the Al Green Theatre. July 7 at 10:15 pm, July 8 at 8 pm, July 10 at 1 pm, July 12 at 4:30 pm, July 13 at 9:15 pm. See listing. Rating: NNNN

Multi-talented writer/composer/performer Nick Di Gaetano has assembled a crack team of musicians "from across the multi-verse" to embellish (with rock 'n' roll numbers) this kooky sci-fi yarn about a musician/astronaut hurled into a breach in time and space on his light speed test flight.

As he shifts uncontrollably between alternate earths, we meet Puff-Puff the Cat Wizard (Di Gaetano), Rrasher the raccoon warlord (Di Gaetano again), and Garbage Earth Nick (Freddie Rivas, who gets a comical death scene).

Besides the terrific band, the show is also enhanced by projected film sequences with amusingly lo-fi special effects and space battles. Di Gateano, a recent Dora Award winner, is a charismatic lead singer and MC, in all of his species, and some of the original song lyrics (like Rrasher's refrain "be free, eat trash, do murder") will lodge themselves in your head.