Fringe review: Under The Knife

UNDER THE KNIFE by Brandy Baker (Two Planks)

Life is struggle for the American family next door. Mom (Karen Brown) is addicted to pills, sister Wendy (Kay Bailey) is raising an autistic son and brother Ronnie (Jeremy Knapton) has increasingly severe stomach pains that he can’t afford to address. Oh yes, and the family just found a severed finger in the neighbour’s yard.

Brandy Baker's bleak ensemble play isn't the most fun way to spend 90 minutes. Even without the their relentless downward spiral, we never find out enough about any of the characters to really want to root for them. Staging is rudimentary and the acting uneven.

But more than limited production values, or the believability of the characters, the real weakness here is that we’ve heard it all before – the narrative doesn’t raise the stakes beyond superficial reportage on a society that doesn’t appear to value all of its members equally.