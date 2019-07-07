Fringe review: Woke 'N Broke

× Expand Woke 'N Broke, Fringe 2019

WOKE 'N BROKE by the company (Sixty60). At Helen Gardiner Phelan Theatre. July 7 at 10 pm, July 9 at 9:45 pm, July 11 at 6:45 pm, July 13 at 1 pm. See listing. Rating: NNNN

We're several sketch shows in at this point of the festival, and Woke 'N Broke is the strongest so far. It's a short 40 minutes (leave 'em wanting more!) and a sweet slice of clever satire by a young and hungry (to prove themselves, not for avocado toast) troupe of performers of colour.

Their first group sketch, a Last Supper populated by millennial stereotypes, had more jokes that landed than in the first half of some other sketch shows we've seen, and that rapid fire wit remains consistent throughout the show.

Director Anand Rajaram's subtle tableaux in blue light between sketches keep the show flowing. There's just five performers — Carolyne Das, Neha Kohli, Nkasi Ogbonnah, Rob Michaels and Zohaib Khan — but it's quality over quantity in comedy, and this show is top shelf.

