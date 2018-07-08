Fringe review: Women Of The Fur Trade

WOMEN OF THE FUR TRADE by Frances Koncan (Vault Projects). Theatre Passe Muraille Mainspace. July 8 at 5:15 pm, July 9 at 10:45 pm, July 11 at 1:45 pm, July 13 at 9:15 pm, July 14 at 5:15 pm. See listing. Rating: NN

What if the Louis Riel’s actions were related to us by three 19th-century women who reacted like 21st-century teenagers? That's the shaky premise of Frances Koncan’s latest play that sheds light neither on Riel nor on women of either century.

In Fort Garry, Manitoba, three very best friends await the return of Riel. The British Cecilia (Elizabeth Whitbread) longs for the return of her husband Thomas Scott. The Métis Marie-Angelique (Haley Vincent) only wants to marry Riel. The Ojibwe fur-trader Eugenia (Joelle Peters) hates men in general and John A. Macdonald in particular.

Each relates her reactions to Riel’s rebellion in different ways, mixing modern slang and Victorian expressions to mildly amusing effect.

While it’s easy to make the cynical Eugenia and the princess-like Marie-Angelique seem modern, it’s impossible to do so with the staunchly Victorian Cecilia. Koncan has tried to give us a young female perspective on Riel, but it amounts to assessing his hotness, not what he does. Yet when Riel’s trial and execution are the subject, Koncan drops her playful approach and has the women simply narrate what happened and praise Riel as a hero.

We’re left with an extremely superficial view both of the women and of Louis Riel.