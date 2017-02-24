George Brown Theatre tackles a Shakespeare double bill

× 1 of 2 Expand Andrew Oxenham A Midsummer Night's Dream Morgan St. Onge × 2 of 2 Expand Andrew Oxenham As You Like It Seamus Dillon-Easton and Justine Christensen Prev Next

AS YOU LIKE IT and A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM by William Shakespeare (George Brown Theatre at the Young Centre). February 8-18.

What do you do when you have an unusually large graduating acting class eager to tackle the classics?

In the case of George Brown Theatre (GBT), you give them a double bill of Shakespeare to perform: A Midsummer Night’s Dream and As You Like It, billed as A Winterlude of Shakespeare. There’s usually only a single production in this winter slot, but with 23 actors in the group, the company can fill all the roles, taking a lead part in one and then a supporting character in the other.

(The company usually offers a pair of shows in rep in the spring. This year’s, running April 11 to 22, are Margaret Atwood’s The Penelopiad, directed by Sue Miner, and Georges Feydeau’s A Flea In Her Ear, helmed by Todd Hammond.)

In director Geoffrey Pounsett’s As You, the chemistry between the two central figures, Rosalind (Justine Christensen) and Orlando (Seamus Dillon-Easton), takes a while to work. Not until the two are in the forest of Arden, Rosalind disguised in male attire, pretending to herself in order to “cure” Orlando of his infatuation for her while actually wanting to yield to his love, does the play’s magic work; their relationship becomes both believable and endearing.

In fact, the whole company comes more into focus in the production’s second half, which ends with the union of four couples in a world of harmony.

Chase Jeffels is also a noteworthy performer, giving an unusually comic turn to the wrestler Charles and also handles text thoughtfully as Duke Senior.

The show’s tunes, composed and with musical direction by Lucas Penner and Jake Runeckles, are also a plus, especially when sung by Amiens (Lily Scriven, a standout in GBT’s fall show, Cavalcade).

Penner and Runeckles’s music is also central to A Midsummer Night’s Dream, intentionally a more raucous show, heavy with rock tunes played by a group of leather-clad fairies. From the start, the mischievous Puck (Morgan St. Onge) controls the action. There’s lots of cross-gender casting, including a female Quince (Rita Quince rather than Peter, played by Emily Cully), who has a crush on Bottom (Michael Boyce), and the doubled roles of mortal and fairy royal couples played by Cora Matheson (Theseus/ Oberon) and Tymika McKenzie-Clunis (Hippolyta/Titania). As the warring fairies, the two women generate some exciting dramatic sparks.

Under director Aaron Willis, there are lots of fine touches and character details, with the mechanicals each having a distinct personality. I was impressed by St. Onge’s energetic, gleeful Puck; McKenzie-Clunis’s commanding fairy queen; and Kyrah Harder’s shy, soft-spoken Snug, who finally finds her voice as the lion in the Pyramus and Thisbe play.

The quartet of lovers (Kayla Farris, Runeckles, Penner and Caroline Bell) make the humour, verbal and physical (with the help of fight choreographer Simon Fon), succeed; Bell’s comic timing is especially adept.

The actors come joyfully together in Puck’s finely staged last speech, an exultant, magical moment when the company holds St. Onge aloft, as if Puck were floating in the air.