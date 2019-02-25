Good Morning, Viet Mom tells an immigrant story with heart and humour

× Expand Good Morning Viet Mom by Franco Nguyen Photo by Dahlia Katz

GOOD MORNING, VIET MOM by Franco Nguyen (Soaring Sky Collective/Cahoots Theatre). At the Aki Studio (585 Dundas East). Runs to March 3. $22-$28. nativeearth.ca. See listing. Rating: NNNN

When I reviewed Franco Nguyen’s Good Morning, Viet Mom last year at the Next Stage Festival, I ended by saying the show deserved to have a long life.

Kudos to Cahoots, who picked up the script, developed it further and is presenting what feels like its definitive version. After this, who knows where it will travel next?

Time has only improved and deepened this bittersweet solo show about the playwright’s relationship with his Vietnamese immigrant mother, who single-handedly raised Nguyen and his brother in Toronto while speaking little English.

The show is structured around several trips Nguyen and his mom made to Vietnam, where his grandmother was dying. This eventually makes him come to appreciate his own mom, whom he always criticized because she couldn’t communicate in English. Some of the most poignant passages concern Nguyen having to translate things for her, including, at a very young age, an eviction notice. When he’s in the village where she grew up – and had dreams of becoming a fashion designer – he realizes just how loved and respected she was there.

It’s a simple story, but one that’s clearly and effectively told. Nguyen is good with accents and has superb comic timing – he is a notable sketch comic. Under Byron Abalos’s direction, scenes shift from humour to heartbreak. One “knock knock” joke shows the rage simmering beneath Nguyen’s ambivalent feelings to his father, who popped in and out of his life.

Christine Urquhart’s slightly fussy set and David DeGrow’s lighting help orient us in a show that travels back and forth in time and location – it’s amazing how the simple flipping of a rug can indicate a different setting. And the spare use of home video works well, especially when, in a touching section, Nguyen interacts with the image of his grieving mother.

While I had some problems with the earlier production's abrupt ending, that’s been solved with a scene that will resonate clearly for anyone, especially new Canadians.