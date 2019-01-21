Gruesome Playground Injuries' look at friendship and self-harm transcends topicality

GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES by Rajiv Joseph (Leroy Street Theatre). At Assembly Theatre (1479 Queen West). Runs to February 9. $20-$35. 647-919-3503, theassemblytheatre.com. See listing. Rating: NNN

U.S. playwright and Pulitzer finalist Rajiv Joseph’s 2009 play Gruesome Playground Injuries is a modest but memorable two-hander about a friendship founded in a mutual tendency toward self-harm.

The play made its Toronto debut with BirdLand Theatre’s 2012 production, and while this new, somewhat shaggy iteration from Leroy Street Theatre can hardly claim to bring any fresh insights or dazzling presentational elements to the work, it highlights a thematic resonance in Joseph’s scenario that transcends topicality.

Kayleen (Alice Lundy) and Doug (Anurag Choudhury) first meet in their elementary school nurse’s office. She’s suffering from abdominal pain seemingly prompted by anxiety, while he’s sustained bloody injuries from riding his bike off the school roof in homage to his hero, legendary stunt performer Evel Knievel. From there, Gruesome alternates between two temporal threads, one that continues on through childhood to early adulthood, and another that moves from early adulthood to early middle age.

The friends share a fascination with Doug’s flamboyant daredevilry and accumulation of scars, which he regularly petitions Kayleen to touch. (At the outset, you almost wonder if Doug was modelled after the hero of J.G. Ballard’s infamous novel Crash.)

Kayleen’s manner of hurting herself is more discreet, more troubling and given far more attention as the story progresses as the characters develop. This may help explain why Lundy, who is also one of the show’s producers, gives a more graded and varied performance, while Choudhury largely applies the same nervous energy and ingratiating tactics to every scene. Nevertheless, there are moments in which tenderness and the grotesque effectively intermingle.

Director-set designer Chris Bretecher fills much of Assembly Theatre’s compact playing space with assorted props that convey no particular overarching concept. The stage literally looks like a high school drama room, and perhaps that is the point: the actors change costumes, apply makeup and adjust the set in transitional sequences that unfold right at the front of the stage, emphasizing a sense of artifice that, even as Kayleen and Doug age and experience personal crises, reminds us that their connection was forged in the relative innocence of childhood.

It also, however, softens the potential shock of Doug’s gory wounds and gross-out gestures.