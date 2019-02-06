Broadway sensation Hamilton is coming to Toronto in 2020

× Expand Hamilton finally hits town in February 2020. (Photo by Joan Marcus)

Yo! Toronto theatre lovers will finally get their shot at seeing the most innovative musical of the millennium.

Hamilton, Lin-Manuel Miranda's hip-hop, jazz and R&B-influenced musical based on the life of one of America's founding fathers, is part of its 2019-2020 season. The production gets its Canadian premiere at the Ed Mirvish Theatre from February to May 2020. (See below for how to get tickets.)

The other shows in the six-show subscription are:

• the Tony Award-winning musical The Band's Visit, David Yazbek's adaptation of the heartwarming 2008 film, which gets its Canadian premiere this fall (September to October, Ed Mirvish Theatre)

• the Toronto premiere of Piaf/Dietrich, a play with music about entertainment legends Edith Piaf and Marlene Dietrich (played by our own legends, Louise Pitre and Jayne Lewis), also in the fall (September to December, CAA Theatre)

• Girl From The North Country, Irish playwright Conor McPherson's story of people at a Minnesota guesthouse in the 1930s, featuring music from the Bob Dylan songbook (this show was originally slotted for Mirvish's 2018-19 season), September to November at the Princess of Wales

• Anastasia, a musical based on the 1997 animated fantasy, from Terence McNally, Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens, the same team behind the legendary musical Ragtime, from December to January, 2020 (Ed Mirvish Theatre)

• Hello, Dolly!, the Tony Award-winning revival of the classic musical, running March and April, 2020 at the Princess of Wales

× Expand Paula Vogel's Indecent, produced by Studio 180, is part of the Off-Mirvish season.

Off-Mirvish season

As usual, the three-show Off-Mirvish subscription series contains edgier theatrical fare. All shows are staged at the CAA Theatre.

The most intriguing is a new musical adaptation of Emma Donaghue's disturbing novel Room, about a woman and her five-year-old son who have been held captive in a room for years. Donaghue, whose adaptation of her book earned her an Oscar nomination, has also adapted it here, with music by Scottish songwriters Kathryn Joseph and Cora Bissett. It plays March and April 2020.

How I Learned To Drive playwright Paula Vogel's Indecent is a backstage drama inspired by a controversial 1923 production of Sholem Asch's Jewish culture-themed play God Of Vengeance, which was called "incident." Vogel's play delves into the artists who took part in that historic show. It plays April and May 2020.

And the other play in the series is Us/Them, Carly Wijs's play about the Beslan school siege of 2004, in which hundreds of children were taken hostage by terrorists. Wijs's play, a hit at the Edinburgh Fringe and London's National Theatre, is told from the perspective of two children caught up in the tragic event. The play runs February and March 2020.

Bonus shows

Other Mirvish shows that aren't available with subscriptions include Opera Atelier's production of Don Giovanni (October 31 to November 9 at the Ed Mirvish), a revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cats, no doubt timed to coincide with the film version's Christmas release (November 27 to January 5, 2020, Princess of Wales) and Webber's The Phantom Of The Opera (January 8 to February 2, 2020, Princess of Wales).

Subscription cap

The six-show subscription is your best way to guarantee a ticket to Hamilton, which in its various productions around the world have consistently sold out. This year, the subscription is capped at 47,000, with renewing subscribers having the first opportunity to get in; those wishing to become new subscribers can join a waiting list. The main subscription series ranges from $290 to $790, and the Off-Mirvish series $140 to $185. All info at mirvish.com, 416-593-4225, 1-800-771-3933.