Hamilton musical tickets go on sale October 28 – here's how to get them

Audiences finally have their shot at tickets for Hamilton, one of the most buzzed-about shows of the millennium.

Tickets for Lin-Manuel Miranda's game-changing musical – about founding father Alexander Hamilton, featuring a score that mixes hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway – go on sale Monday (October 28) at 9 am, EST.

There will be a maximum limit of four tickets per household for the engagement, which runs from February 11 to May 17, 2020.

Regular tickets are $50 to $250. A select number of $499 premium seats are available for all performances. In addition, there will be a daily lottery for 40 $10 seats for every performance, with details about the lottery to come.

You can only get tickets online or in-person at the Ed Mirvish Theatre at the Victoria Street entrance (244 Victoria). There will be no phone purchases.

Online, you need to log onto mirvish.com before 8:59 am on October 28. At 9 am, everyone will randomly be assigned a place in the queue. After 9 am, new people logging on will be added to the end of the queue. You will need a TicketKing profile (available at mirvish.com) to purchase, so it's best to set one up, or reacquaint yourself with your password, before the 28th.

For in-person purchases, numbered wristbands will be distributed from 8 am to 8:45 am, until the supply runs out. Having a wristband does not guarantee that you will receive tickets. No overnight camping will be permitted. At 8:45 am, a lottery will be held to determine the order in which you can purchase tickets. You need to be on-site when your wristband number is called. Tickets can be purchased with cash or credit card. The name and address on the credit card must match the name and address on the Mirvish account. Tickets won't be distributed until December 2, when they will be mailed out with the exception of cash purchases, which can only be picked up at the box office on the day of performance with valid ID.

All sales are final.

A few notes: regardless of how you purchase your tickets, you won't be able to pick your seats. The ticketing system will assign you the best available seat(s) for your performance date and price zone.

If you need accessible or special-needs seating, call TicketKing at 416-872-1212 or 1-800-461-3333.

There will be one open-captioned performance of the show, on Sunday, April 5, at 2 pm.

More details are available at mirvish.com.