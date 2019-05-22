Harry Potter And The Cursed Child gets Canadian premiere in Toronto in fall 2020

× Expand Photo by Matthew Murphy. Harry Potter And The Cursed Child: Jenny Jules, Matt Mueller, Diane Davis, James Snyder, Jonno Roberts Jenny Jules (left), Matt Mueller, Diane Davis, James Snyder and Jonno Roberts, from the Broadway production of Harry Potter And The Cursed Child.

Harry Potter And The Cursed Child, the blockbuster two-part stage sequel to J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter books, is coming to Toronto in the fall of 2020.

"Toronto, with its rich history of culture and the arts, is the perfect city in which to stage our magical production in Canada," says Sonia Friedman and Colin Callender, two of the originating producers, in a joint statement.

"We’re especially thrilled to be producing the Canadian premiere with David Mirvish and his company," they continue, "and that the historic Ed Mirvish Theatre – which will be specially refurbished for our show – will be Cursed Child’s Canadian home.”

Part of the magic of the show – which follows Harry and his youngest son, Albus, dealing with an unwanted and dark family legacy – has been the special effects, often tailored to a specific theatre's dimensions.

Mirvish added in his own statement: “The Harry Potter stories have already touched the lives of millions and millions of people through the books and movies. I’m very excited about how this play has managed to continue the story on the theatre stage. Furthermore, because it has been brilliantly created by some of the world’s top theatre artists, the play has brought more and more people to live theatre, giving them an experience of pure theatricality that cannot be replicated in any other medium."

Among those "top theatre artists" are writer Jack Thorne (Wonder, Let The Right One In), director John Tiffany (Once, Black Watch), and designers Christine Jones (sets), Neil Austin (lighting), Katrina Lindsay (costumes) and Gareth Fry (sound). All six of them won Tony Awards for HPATCC last year.

The record-breaking show first opened in London in 2016, and is currently playing on Broadway and in Melbourne, Australia.

Exact performance dates and ticketing information will be released later, but fans are told to visit HarryPotteronStage.com/CA to be the first to get updates.

This could be Mirvish's attempt to maintain subscribers who were wooed by Hamilton.

Casting hasn't been announced, but bear in mind that Torontonians Sara Farb and Fiona Reid are currently in the Broadway cast.

Perhaps they will return home in a year-and-a-half?

We'll find out soon, Muggles.

@glennsumi