Holiday Q&A: Chris Tsujiuchi

× Expand Photo by Phil Crozier

Talented accompanist (for Sharron Matthews), musical director (Onegin) and possessor of one of the finest manes in the city, Tsujiuchi is also one of our finest cabaret artists – as he shows in his regular series of holiday cabarets. His latest hits Buddies this weekend. See listings.

So you’ve branded your cabarets as “Very Chris-terical.” What does that term mean?

The very first cabaret I did was in 2007, and I called it “Chris-teria.” This is a throwback to that.

Speaking of getting hysterical over Chrises... Evans, Pine or Hemsworth?

Hemsworth all the way; Ragnarok made me wet. And if I get to order off the menu: O’Dowd. Irish accents are dreamy – not just at Christmas, but all year round.

What, besides putting on this show, gets you in the holiday spirit?

So many things. Taking the winter coats out of storage, putting the buffalo check flannel sheets on my bed, the Distillery District Christmas Market, those obnoxious behemoth reindeer at the Eaton Centre, the posters for the Ross Petty panto on the subway, Christmas blend from Starbucks, Hanson’s Snowed In album, anything fresh balsam scented from Bath & Body Works, and – until this year – my annual pilgrimage to get as much stuff for as little money as possible from Honest Ed’s (RIP).

This is your ninth Chris-terical Christmas Cabaret. Does it get easier?

It’s certainly easier to sell the tickets than it used to be, but it isn’t any easier to get up there and take front and centre stage. I still get super nervous before every show.

Is it nicer to give or receive (presents, that is)?

Oh. Um, presents? Give.

What male celebrity do you hope isn’t revealed to be an abusive asshole?

Anderson Cooper. My poor lil’ heart wouldn’t be able to take it.

How do you find the talent for your cabarets?

Some people message me and straight up ask to be featured. Others, I’ve worked with on another show or gig. The core group of musicians that come back every year are basically family: Bruce Scavuzzo, La-Nai Gabriel, Leah Canali, Robin Claxton and Steve John Dale. These people are a huge part of my musical life, but also of my life outside of that, so it feels right to be sharing the stage with them, especially at Christmas time.

You’re musical director on a lot of shows. What are some of your favourites?

• Favourite opening number of all time: Belle from Beauty And The Beast

• Favourite musical theatre song of all time: On The Street Where You Live from My Fair Lady

• Musical theatre song that will never not make me cry like a gaylord: I’ll Be Here from Ordinary Days

• Songs I cannot stop listening to: You Will Be Found from Dear Evan Hansen, Hero And Leander from Myths And Hymns and the 2015 Broadway cast recording of The Color Purple. Honorable mention: the original cast recording of Veda Hille and Amiel Gladstone’s Onegin, which has been my life for the past three months.

You’re part of Asian Riffing Trio, who will be performing at the show. How did that group come together?

I met Kevin Wong and Colin Asuncion separately, but at the same bar. It was Statlers on Church Street. I remember thinking, “Wouldn’t it be funny if we started like a gaysian boy band together” and then the three of us sang together in harmony for the first time and then I thought, “No, this isn’t funny at all. This is AMAZING!” And things started to kind of fall into place from there.

You’re all from different ethnic backgrounds. What bonds you together?

Our love of music, our love of each other, our musical upbringing, and our quest to be the gaysian ferocity we want to see in the world.

Rewrite the line from It’s A Wonderful Life: “Every time a bell rings....”

“... your subway, bus or streetcar is going to be delayed.”

"... some new construction has started on a major Toronto street."

"... another brunch place has opened in Toronto."

"... another person has a bought a ticket to my Christmas Cabaret. And it’s pretty close to selling out, so you should probably get yours, like, yesterday."

New Year’s resolution?

To live my best life, to record an album with Asian Riffing Trio, to go to Beyography more, and worry less about what others think or say about me. To protect my proverbial pot of gold.