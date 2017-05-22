How theatres deal with idiotic audience members

× Expand A sign at Absolute Comedy clearly (and hilariously) spells out the house rules.

Last week I wrote about the rudest audience members I’ve encountered in 20 years of live theatregoing. Realizing I couldn’t be the only person to have these complaints, I asked some theatres what their policies were regarding bad audience behaviour.

Cellphone use

“The staff of all our theatres, including ushers, are instructed to stop people from taking photographs and video,” says John Karastamatis, head of publicity for Mirvish Productions. “Sometimes that leads to altercations. You ask people if they’re using their phone, they deny it, you ask to see their phones for photos to force them to delete something and they get mad.”

You might think comedy clubs, which usually serve booze and have an extensive food menu, would have a more relaxed policy on cellphone use. You would be wrong. At Absolute Comedy, any kind of cell phone use is prohibited.

“No texting or cell phone use is allowed during the show,” says Ryan Maglunob, Comedic Operations Manager at Absolute Comedy in midtown.

“Our doormen are instructed to tell anyone who has their phone out to put it away, even if it's just sitting on the table. There's always the urge to pick it up if it's sitting on the table, so we try to minimize that. Our cell phone policy even extends to the performers. We ask them to not have their phones out while in sight of the audience as this might make audience members think it's okay to have theirs out too.”

Sometimes the person onstage will get in on the action, calling out cell phone jerks.

“When Billy Crystal performed here [in his solo show 700 Sundays], he wanted us to stop all cell signals in the theatre, which we couldn’t do,” says Karastamatis. “Sure enough, there were people whose phones went off during the show, and Crystal stopped them every time. ‘Put it on vibrate and stick it up your ass!’ he said many times during the run. He couldn’t believe they had no respect for him.”

Talking back to a performer

This isn’t generally a problem at plays, but for some reason people think it’s okay to talk back to a comic. (And we’re not talking about improv comics asking for suggestions here.)

Absolute Comedy’s Maglunob says some patrons argue that they’re “helping the show” by making themselves heard.

“No you’re not,” he says. “The performer spent a lot of time working on their wording and timing, without their help in mind. Not many comics welcome audience interaction.”

Even if you’re not heckling a comic, commenting between jokes can be distracting to those around you – and the person onstage.

“We hear the following arguments a lot: ‘I wasn't talking, I was laughing. Are we not allowed to laugh at a comedy club?’” says Maglunob. “Telling your friend that something the comic said was ‘so true,’ ‘happened to you’ or that your mutual friend ‘did that too’ isn't laughing. Even trying to make a joke to your friends and making your table giggle can be distracting to the performer onstage and other tables around you, especially when you're not laughing at something the comedian said.”

Yuk Yuk’s comedy club has a couple of techniques to dissuade talkers.

“If I sense before a show that a crowd is rowdy, I’ll slowly start turning the music up, so they almost have to scream over it to be heard,” says Ryan Tonkin, sound and lights guy and head door person. “By the time the show starts they don’t want to talk.”

At the door, Tonkin tells everyone – old and young – not to use their phone or talk during the show, just so they can’t say afterwards they weren’t aware of the policy.

And a show’s MC is responsible for spotting potential problem areas: a drunken bachelorette party, for instance, or a loud office party.

“If something happens after the first act goes on, I’ll tell the host to say something to the crowd,” says Tonkin. “If there’s a problematic group, I’ll usually tell one person in a party that if their friends won’t be quiet we’ll cut the entire group off alcohol. That usually does the trick. In some cases, the problematic people leave and their friends stay.”

Messy or loud eaters and drinkers

At the Tarragon, which has a heavy subscription base full of audiences who generally know theatre etiquette, if one of the volunteer ushers sees someone eating a bag of chips, they’ll tell them to eat it in the lobby, according to director of communications Lauren Vandervoort.

Serving alcohol can cause problems: talking, fights. Mirvish’s Karastamatis says the show with the most incidents was Rock Of Ages. Arguments would erupt during the show, and they had to bring in the police a couple of times to settle disputes.

“With that show especially we’d find empty mickeys of liquor and beer cans under the seats,” he says.

General annoyances

The Mirvish’s Karastamatis says that the two biggest problems at the company’s theatres are cellphones and heavy perfume users. Every time you get a large number of people together in one place, he continues, a small percentage will do something that will be upsetting to someone else.

“We regularly get emails from people who were upset to sit close to someone who had mobility issues or were very large,” he says. “They didn’t like having them in their eyeline and suggested putting such audience members together in their own section. How can you reason with someone who thinks this?”

And just because you don’t like a particular act doesn’t mean you can throw things at the performer. That happened a few weeks ago when stand-up Bryan O’Gorman played Yuk Yuk’s.

“A woman threw a drink and it hit the backdrop of the stage,” says Tonkin. “Even as I was leading her out, she was trying to grab drinks from tables to throw. He had made a joke she didn’t like. It’s weird what alcohol can do.

“And then there are the social justice warriors, people who yell that what they’re hearing isn’t appropriate. I tell them that we are 100% uncensored, and this is not a safe space in that respect. When they get irate, I have to explain they can’t get refunds. They get upset and say that their opinions don’t matter.

“I tell them that they’re welcome to bring that up onstage themselves every Tuesday at amateur night.”