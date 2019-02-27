Human Animals: the venue is more intriguing than the script

× Expand Photographer: Lyon Smith Human Animals, photo by Lyon Smith In Human Animals' intimate site-specific production, Carlos González-Vio and Aviva Armour-Ostroff are holed up with the audience.

HUMAN ANIMALS by Stef Smith (ARC). At East End Arts Space (450 Broadview). Runs to March 16. $5-$50. bpt.me/4062739. See listing. Rating: NN

Torontonians regularly complain about garbage-rifling raccoons and swooping, pooping pigeons, but that’s nothing compared to what happens in Stef Smith’s Human Animals, an uneven script getting its Canadian premiere by ARC.

Smith’s play is set in a dystopia where animals of all kinds – foxes, birds, mice, raccoons and pigeons – are dying from a mysterious disease, their corpses cluttering lawns, parks and streets. Blockades have been erected, and humans are holed up in their homes.

In a series of short, staccato scenes, Smith gives us snapshots of a few harried souls. There’s anxious widow Nancy (Deborah Drakeford) and her idealistic young daughter Alex (Arlen Aguayo Stewart), who’s just returned from a year away. Lisa (Aviva Armour-Ostroff) and her partner Jamie (Carlos González-Vio) have differing views towards the wildlife situation. And the oddest couple is John (Ryan Hollyman) and Si (André Sills), who meet in a pub; John is a possibly gay friend of Nancy’s, while Si is an enigmatic man who runs a chemical company.

Despite Christopher Stanton’s attempts to shape the material into something watchable, Smith’s writing is too scattered and oblique to generate any dramatic tension. Scenes begin then abruptly end. Characters lack nuance. The dystopian world-building feels incomplete. Even as a parable for how we’re coping with the destruction of the environment, the play feels mind-numbingly obvious.

The best elements of the production are the location and design. The new East End Arts Space is a cottage-like building at the southeast tip of Riverdale Park. Near to nature and yet isolated, it’s a fitting place to stage the work, especially when fake birds thud up against the window or we glimpse workers in Hazmat suits outside.

Nick Blais’s atmospheric set, seemingly constructed from natural elements like wood and leaves, is also effective at bringing the outdoors inside, and his lighting adds an eerie element to the play’s latter third. Stanton’s staging makes effective use of the in-the-round seating.

Of the actors, only Armour-Ostroff, Drakeford and Sills have mastered the art of speaking dialogue with so much concentration and commitment that you feel there’s some sort of subtext.

Let’s hope next time they get a juicier script.