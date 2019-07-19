In memoriam: Wayne Leung, 1981-2019

× Expand Wayne Leung, 2018 Wayne Leung (left) attended last year's annual Toronto theatre lovers' holiday gathering at the Wheat Sheaf Tavern, with Karen Fricker, Glenn Sumi, Steve Fisher, Rob Salerno, Celeste Sansregret, Robert Cushman, Herbert Hsu and Derrick Chua. (Out of frame: J. Kelly Nestruck.)

Wayne Leung, one of the most beloved theatre critics in the city, died earlier this week.

"It is with great sadness that I announce the sudden passing of my brother, Wayne Leung, on July 15th from a suspected heart attack," wrote Leung's brother Howie on Facebook yesterday. "I am in shock and can't believe I lost my brother at such a young age."

Leung, 38, was managing editor at Mooney on Theatre, a popular Toronto theatre website, and over the years he contributed hundreds of well-written, observant reviews to the site.

"He was one of my favourite reviewers in this city, always very thoughtful and kind," wrote playwright and actor Graham Isador this morning on Twitter. "I really valued his opinion and will miss his voice a lot."

Just last week I saw Wayne at the media preview of Outside the March's site-specific, immersive show The Tape Escape. In the lobby, which is where we usually ran into each other, we talked about the touring production of Waitress and shared notes on our favourite Fringe shows. We both teared up talking about the musical Drama 101 and the memories of our own high school years the show had evoked.

Leung grew up in Ottawa and graduated from Lester B. Pearson Catholic High School in 2000. He went on to get a Bachelor degree in Aerospace Engineering from Carleton University in 2006. We once joked about how many Asian-Canadians interested in the arts had to get serious-sounding degrees to please their demanding parents before pursuing their true interests.

Leung's day job was as digital communications officer at Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontieres. As part of his position, he got to travel, including a month-long stint in Beirut last year. (He would always share photos of his travels – especially the food – with his envious friends on social media.)

He had an encyclopedic knowledge about many things, including Cirque du Soleil shows. Whenever I wanted to know about the history of one of Cirque's productions, I would ask him about it.

Wayne always greeted you with an enormous smile, as if nothing could get him down. He spoke quickly, his opinions fully formed, his enthusiasm and energy infectious.

As our mutual friend, Rachel Spiar, said to me this morning, "You were always in a better mood when you hung out with Wayne. He was accepting of everyone and always brought out their fun and sassy side."

A few months ago, the three of us went out after a show for drinks. We discussed everything from the opera we had just seen to the upcoming production of Next To Normal, which had an intriguing approach, featuring several Asian-Canadian actors in key roles. Always a champion for diversity – he tweeted a lot about Domee Shi's Pixar short Bao, which would go on to win an Oscar – Wayne was very sensitive about the representation of POC in popular media.

In fact, he pointed out to Rachel that she should see Zachary Noah Piser, the Asian-American alternate lead in the Mirvish show Dear Evan Hansen. With typical Wayne wit, he dubbed the show Dear Asian Hansen. We were tentatively going to try to see Piser at this Saturday's matinee.

Instead, we and so many others will be mourning a friend who died too soon, too suddenly. Words fail.

A funeral for Leung will be held in Ottawa on July 27. A casual get-together for Toronto friends is happening this Sunday (July 21), at the Duke of York Pub (39 Prince Arthur), from 6 to 9 pm.