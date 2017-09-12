In praise of Toronto theatre's super-fans

× Expand Eleanor O'Connor (left), Barbara Fingerote and Don Kendal take in more shows in one year than most theatregoers see in a lifetime. (Photographed by Mike Ford at the Soulpepper library)

If you go to the theatre a lot, you’ll recognize a handful of people. They’re not actors, directors or producers, and they don’t review shows for work or pleasure. But they’re as essential a part of the local theatre scene as anyone else. I like to call them the “super-fans.”

It’s a late Saturday afternoon at Soulpepper’s library, and I’m sitting with three of them: Barbara Fingerote, a feisty, wryly humorous woman you’ll often find sitting in the front row; Eleanor O’Connor, one of the most insightful and sensitive audience members I’ve ever met; and Don Kendal, whom I recognize but am meeting for the first time today. Kendal, who helps organize the library (which includes chasing down actors to return plays to him), has booked the room for us.

Individually, they (and other super-fans like Larry Lubin and Harold Povilaitis) see about the same number of shows as any working theatre critic. Fingerote estimates she saw 280 performances last year, O’Connor about 150, and Kendal about 200. Keep in mind that since all of them work occasionally as volunteer ushers, they’ll often see a show several times.

They take in pretty much everything at Soulpepper, Canadian Stage, Tarragon, Theatre Passe Muraille and Factory. They all agree Coal Mine is one of the most exciting companies to have emerged in the past few years. And they look to the thriving indie scene and festivals for discoveries.

“You might see somebody in a Fringe or SummerWorks play, take notice, and think, ‘Oh, I need to see that person again,’” says O’Connor. “And so you take note of the name and follow their career.”

That pretty much sums up the job of a working theatre critic as well. But unlike the younger generation of super-fans, these people aren’t interested in putting their thoughts down in a blog or hashtag-heavy social media post.

“It’d be too much like homework, like a book report,” quips Fingerote. “I also like to have my ideas percolate. So what I might write initially about a show might not be terribly relevant later on.”

O’Connor will occasionally respond to a review online – I still remember her thoughtful comment about my review of Adam Lazarus’s disturbing SummerWorks play Daughter – because she says she’s interested in having a dialogue.

“I want to share my ideas, but I’m more interested in a conversation than a definitive opinion,” she says.

And Kendal says he’d rather watch and read plays – he likes reading a script before seeing a production to know what the actors and directors are bringing to the work – than write about them.

“I’m a supporter of theatre,” he says. “And I go to the theatre because I like it and I like supporting the people who create it. I don’t have the skill or background or academic understanding to be able to make comments that anybody would find useful.”

Fingerote, who received honourary membership in Canadian Actors’ Equity last year, says one of the jobs of an audience member is to listen actively and give back energy.

“I saw a play a number of years ago with a TV star in it,” she says. “Pretty much everyone was there for the TV star, but I was there for the actor I knew from plays. It wasn’t a very good show. But it made me realize what happens when an audience isn’t doing its job. There was a vacuum in the theatre. There was no feeling of communication from the audience and I realized they felt like they were watching TV. Theatre should be a team effort, a collaboration.”

While all three super-fans vividly remember certain productions, good (The Last Days Of Judas Iscariot and Inexpressible Island for O’Connor) and bad (way too many bad Macbeths, according to Kendal), no memory is as poignant as Fingerote’s account of how the 1984 Stratford production of Romeo And Juliet starring Colm Feore and Seana McKenna literally saved her life.

“I was in a horrible place in my life, and I’m not sure what made me go see it, except perhaps that there was a God who thought that I was useful and worthwhile, because I sure didn’t,” she says. “I knew how the play was going to end, of course. And I knew I didn’t want it to end that way. But while I couldn’t control the outcome for the characters, I realized I could control it for myself. I could flip things around so instead of focusing on negativity, I could focus on the positives. That forced me to look at my strengths instead of my weaknesses.

“Seeing young theatre artists challenge themselves,” she continues, “has made me challenge myself in my own life. And to this day, when I’m feeling overwhelmed and depressed, I’ll go see a play. There’ll be something in it that I’ll connect to or take from and work to make myself better.”

All three are excited about the season ahead, whether it’s the launch of Assembly Theatre’s new space with a work by Unit 102 Actors Co. and the Spadina Avenue Gang, Crow’s Theatre’s production of Jerusalem or Canadian Stage’s version of Heisenberg.

Kendal, whose late uncle was Harold Kandel, the crotchety patron whom the Harold Awards are named after, is looking forward to seeing three Simon Stephens plays in one season: Heisenberg, The Curious Incident Of The Dog In The Night-Time (which he saw originally in London) and Punk Rock.

O’Connor says she can't wait to see The Seat Next To The King, which she missed at the Fringe, and a version of Lear starring Walter Borden and Deborah Drakeford.

Then, as if to illustrate the essential role that she and the others play, O’Connor flips to a page from a novel by Dominique Fortier.

“As for me,” she reads, in firm and dramatic tones (she did a lot of theatre in high school), “I shall be content with the role of spectator – which does have its own importance, for it goes without saying that these antics have meaning only if someone is there to witness them.”

Bravo.

