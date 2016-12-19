It’s A Wonderful Life receives a “sound” production

× Expand Cylla von Tiedemann It's a wonderful show: Raquel Duffy and Gregory Prest (left) perform the holiday classic as a radio show-within-a-show.

IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE by Philip Grecian from the film by Frank Capra (Soulpepper). At the Bluma Appel (27 Front East). Runs to December 31. $32-$96. soulpepper.ca. 416-866-8666. See listing. Rating: NNNN

Philip Grecian’s adaptation of It’s A Wonderful Life reimagines Frank Capra’s silver screen holiday classic as a live radio broadcast circa 1946, complete with old-timey ads and a dazzling array of creative live foley sound effects.

In a realistic period radio recording studio, the “Cabbagetown Radio Players” gather around microphones to tell the tale of George Bailey (Gregory Prest), manager of a building and loan operation in the small American factory town of Bedford Falls.

Bailey, who’s spent his life putting friends, family and customers first, finds himself in dire economic distress on Christmas Eve. He’s contemplating suicide when he gets a visit from Clarence (Oliver Dennis), his guardian angel.

The behind-the-scenes view of a radio play in action offers lots of comic opportunities, but director Albert Schultz keeps the focus on the story, not on zany backstage antics like in Noises Off.

The actors creating the constant flow of foley effects get the most consistent laughs with their inventive approaches to sound. For instance, screeching vocalizations and some tossed cookie tins become a car crash, and a bunch of crisp celery twisted back and forth makes the sound of cracking ice on a frozen pond. It’s fun at times to just close your eyes and experience the magic of radio.

Thanks to decades of holiday TV broadcasts, the story has become a Christmas chestnut, but the large cast tell it well and faithfully. Its themes of economic distress and a greedy mega-rich slumlord villain obsessed with monopolizing the town’s institutions make stark parallels to present-day America.

It’s a well-rendered twist on a holiday masterpiece that’s sure to warm hearts.