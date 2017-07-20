Shakespeare in High Park's female-fronted King Lear is captivating and timely

× Expand Jason Cadieux and Diane D'Aquila in King Lear

KING LEAR by William Shakespeare (Canadian Stage). At the High Park Amphitheatre (1873 Bloor West). Runs to September 2. Pwyc ($20 suggested, $25 advance). 416-368-3110. See listing. Rating: NNN

The 35th anniversary of Shakespeare in High Park also marks the first time the Bard’s classic tragedy has been mounted at the enchanted outdoor amphitheatre, and while Diane D’Aquila delivers a captivating performance in the title role, director Alistair Newton’s gothy, monochrome production is uneven – impressing in certain moments, and coming up short in others.

Newton mentions in the program that he reimagined Lear as a woman, a mother and a queen last year while anticipating a Hillary Clinton presidency. But despite last November’s twist of fate, the choice remains an interesting, timely and fruitful one.

Casting D’Aquila plays into the deep questions about family, parenthood and loyalty in the original, while posing important new ones about “male performance,” and the ways in which women that step into traditionally male-dominated roles self-police their femininity.

The plot follows Lear’s mental and political decline after she divides her kingdom among her two fawning but insincere and power-hungry daughters Goneril (Naomi Wright) and Regan (Hannah Wayne-Phillips), while banishing Cordelia (Amelia Sargisson), the daughter who dares to speak honestly.

D’Aquila, a veteran of stage and screen who appeared in the inaugural Dream in High Park production back in 1983, gives the role everything she’s got, combining commanding fits of fury that evoke the powerful monarch Lear once was with hear-trending moments of loss and confusion from the effects of aging.

Problems come from the minimalist and symbolic set design that effectively conveys the bleak and severe political and emotional climates, but isn’t all that interesting to look at. In contrast to the verdant park surroundings, the backdrop is a blank metallic-looking material, which seems more like a base for something more interesting, than a final product.

A throne, intriguingly styled like a spike-laden medieval torture device known as the Chair of Torture, sits in the centre of the stage for most of the show. It’s symbolically potent, but lacks other elements to be stylistically integrated with. Black and white costumes melding medieval frills with modern accents are hit-and-miss; the Fool (played by Newton in the show we saw due to illness) looks like an appropriately spooky gothic jester, but the modern black suit jackets and ties worn by other male characters are awkward and out of place.

These problems aside, some scenes – especially later in the show – really connect, including the stomach-churning gouging scene and a stunning moment when a vengeful Cordelia appears on the set’s upper level, decked out in armour, sword drawn high above her head, backlit and surrounded by billowing smoke. This impressive aesthetic impact hints at what could have been done in other scenes.

Thirty-five years on, we are very lucky to have this Toronto summer institution going strong, and even with some quibbles here and there, the experience of Shakespeare in High Park is near-magical, and not to be missed.