Let's Go is a fascinating companion piece to Waiting For Godot

× Expand Fook Communications Tony Ofori (left) and Brian Haight fill us in on Estragon and Vladimir's early years.

LET’S GO! A G_DOT PREQUEL by Robert Fothergill (DMT Productions). At Theatre Passe Muraille Backspace (16 Ryerson). Runs to October 8. $15-$25. facebook.com/ DMTProductions2017. See listing. Rating: NNN

The idea of a Waiting For Godot prequel will likely make many Samuel Beckett devotees cringe, but Robert Fothergill meets the steep challenge in Let’s Go!, a careful, respectful and thought-provoking treatment that succeeds as an interesting companion piece – no easy feat.

The writer, director and theatre prof offers an origin story for Vladimir and Estragon’s partnership and depicts the start of their endless vigil. The funny and insightful script is rooted in a deep understanding of Beckett’s text, and provides lots of eerie foreshadowing as well as cleverly placed details and obscure references to delight seasoned Godot aficionados.

Young Vladimir (Brian Haight) and Estragon (Tony Ofori) work as a travelling variety act in pre-World War One Europe, performing jokes, songs and limericks as a duo. Like their future versions, they banter, bicker and philosophize about free will, but are not yet broken wisps of people stuck on repeat.

Estragon seems content with their lifestyle, but the more restless Vladimir eventually admits feeling unfulfilled. Without giving too much away, he becomes obsessed with cryptic advertisements for an enigmatic “Mr. Godot,” and enlists Estragon to try and meet him.

Well staged by director Mark Cassidy in the tight TPM Backspace, the production features vibrant, efficient design by Chelsea Driver, and is ably acted by the cast, which in the second act also includes Estragon’s romantic interest Mary (Heather Marie Annis).

That said, knowledge of the original play – the more the better – is a prerequisite, so it is very fortuitous that Soulpepper has a fantastic Godot up right now. (If you plan on seeing both, catch the original first.)