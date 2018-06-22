Luminato review: Out The Window is a powerful piece of documentary theatre

× Expand Detail from an illustration by Syrus Marcus Ware.

OUT THE WINDOW by Liza Balkan (Luminato in partnership with the Theatre Centre). At Harbourfront Centre Theatre (231 Queens Quay West). Runs to June 24. $35.25-$68.02. luminato.com. Rating: NNNN

In August 2000, actor/director Liza Balkan witnessed the beating of Otto Vass by four police officers from her fifth-floor apartment window in Toronto’s west end.

Vass died, and Balkan became a witness in the trial; soon her profession and the accuracy of her memories were on trial, too. She chronicles all this in Out The Window, which has been in development from 2007 and gets a new, beautifully produced iteration for Luminato.

The first 90 minutes comprise act one and are a fascinating example of documentary theatre, using verbatim transcripts from lawyers, cops and even Vass’s son.

Actor Sarah Kitz plays Balkan with eerie accuracy (the vocal timbre and posture are just right) as she sifts through her memories and finds her statements challenged (David Ferry’s movie-quoting, smarmy lawyer is especially effective) and soon becomes paranoid that the four cops involved (Brett Donahue, James Graham, Richard Lee and Peyson Rock, all excellent) might be surveilling her.

Director Sarah Garton Stanley makes this first act into a sharp, effective piece of theatre, with Trevor Schwellnus’s scenography – which includes projections of maps and images onto three screens and even the floor of the playing area – and Nicholas Murray’s sound design evoking flashes of memories and moods.

In one of the most effective moments, the four police officers walk by Balkan while she gives testimony, and when she’s particularly shaken up, one of them wordlessly drops a kleenex on the floor. It’s chilling in its suggestiveness.

And Balkan’s script will make you think about the difference between words like “beating” and “fight” and “murder” and “death.”

Unfortunately, not everything is as effective, particularly the jarring interludes by electronic artist Rosina Kazi of LAL. (I wonder if music that evoked Vass’s Hungarian background would have resonated more.)

And the loose but well-intentioned second act doesn’t quite come off. Balkan and Garton Stanley open up the show to audience participation – we’re encouraged to eat and drink with the actors and sit onstage – and it feels like a forced experiment in inclusivity and community. (The chorus numbers and dance sequences feel particularly awkward.)

What does work, however, are contributions from a guest (different at each performance), who comments on things like policing and mental health (Vass had a history of mental illness).

Visual artist and activist Syrus Marcus Ware, who was seen from the back drawing during the first half, gets a lot to say about Black Lives Matter and alternatives to policing. (The subject of Ware’s drawings shouldn’t be spoiled; they tie into the play’s themes.)

Although the show doesn’t need to be two-and-a-half hours, Balkan’s look at memory, making art, mental illness and police violence and the court system should be essential viewing for anyone interested in these issues.