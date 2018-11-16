Margaret Atwood’s The Penelopiad is a mythical miss

× Expand Scott Gorman

THE PENELOPIAD by Margaret Atwood (Hart House Theatre, 7 Hart House Circle). Runs to November 24. $28, stu/srs $12-$17. 416-978-8849. See listing. Rating: NN

Margaret Atwood’s The Penelopiad, a sly spin on Homer’s The Odyssey told from the perspective of Odysseus’s patient wife, Penelope, needs a careful touch to balance the work’s wry humour and pathos. Much of that is missing in Michelle Langille’s uneven production for Hart House Theatre.

Narrating the play from the underworld, where she’s still haunted by the murders of her 12 maids (and her possible complicity in their deaths), Penelope (Amanda Cordner) recounts her life. She tells of her eventful childhood – her father tried to kill her as an infant – and her marriage to the crafty Odysseus (Arielle Zamora). And of course there’s her 20-year wait for her husband to fight and then return from the Trojan War, all the while fighting off the advances of dozens of suitors.

Atwood has lots of fun turning the myths on their heads, exploring, for instance, the women’s resentment of Helen (Ellie Posadas), who started the war in the first place. The author is especially good at examining how oppressed women will often turn on each other rather than their oppressors – something she frequently explores in her fiction.

But Langille doesn’t render much of this very theatrical on Holly Meyer-Dymny’s cluttered set. One key weaving scene involving ropes is awkwardly staged. And the choral work – from chants to songs – lacks cohesion.

The production also suffers from miscasting. Cordner, such a charismatic and powerful presence, doesn’t seem comfortable as Penelope, failing to modulate her voice or delivery much, and she overpowers Zamora, who’s rather slight physically. Whether this is a deliberate choice or not, it upsets the balance of the show.

In the key role of the aged Eurycleia, Neta J. Rose is preening and overbearing, lacking any kind of gravitas.

Some sequences – such as a pair of contrasting contests – are staged with wit and imagination. But stop-and-start pacing makes this particular odyssey feel endless.

@glennsumi