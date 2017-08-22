Mark your calendars for A Celebration Of Jon Kaplan

× Expand Dahlia Katz / Intermission Magazine

After NOW's beloved senior theatre writer, Jon Kaplan, passed away from cancer on April 28, the outpouring of grief in the theatre community and beyond was unprecedented.

There were dozens of tributes to Jon in print, online and in social media. And in late spring/early summer, various awards ceremonies (the Doras, the Harolds, the Toronto Theatre Critics Awards) also paid tribute to him. Permanent seats were dedicated to Jon in theatres across the country, and awards were renamed in his memory.

Now everyone is invited to A Celebration Of Jon Kaplan on Tuesday, September 19, at the Bluma Appel Theatre (27 Front East). The event, hosted by the Toronto Alliance for the Performing Arts (TAPA), is open to everyone, and admission is free, but tickets are required to attend. You can reserve here.

The doors open at 2:30 pm, the event proper will happen from 3 until 4:30 pm, and there will be a reception with food and a cash bar from 4:30 until 6 pm.

There will be live performances, and all friends and guests are invited to record a memory of Jon in the Ernest Balmer Lounge, where a video station will be located before and after the ceremony.