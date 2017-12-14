How to become a Media Whore

MEDIA WHORE: A Shockingly Simple Guide To Becoming Your Own Kickass Publicist by Daniel Shehori with Steven Shehori (Self-Counsel Press), 144 pages. $19.95 paper. Rating: NNN

Like many people in the media, I get hundreds of press releases a week – everything from requests to review shows to announcements about shoe boutiques to celebrity statements about being nominated for awards.

My favourite pitches (cue: sarcastic tone) are the emails or phone calls from complete unknowns who casually state, “So, I’d like to be on the cover of NOW. How does that happen?”

That ambitious novice should pick up Media Whore, Daniel Shehori’s step-by-step guide to getting the media’s attention.

In chatty, colloquial prose with lots of examples and anecdotes (including one featuring yours truly, who once gave a show of theirs a bad review that smarted), Daniel, with his brother, Steven, take the newbie writer, musician, small business owner or athlete through writing press releases, compiling a press kit and fashioning an email subject heading that won’t have the media hitting delete before opening.

The Shehoris, who have helped publicize everyone from the Second City and Louis C.K. (ugh – that’d be a tough gig now, guys) to WWE Hall of Famers, know the business, and their advice is frank, funny and worth the cost of the book – especially when you realize how much PR firms charge.

Some of their tips might seem like common sense: don’t over-promote; please proofread your press release; don’t take rejections personally. But as someone who’s experienced PR types who have broken all those rules, maybe they’re not so obvious after all.

So if you’re looking to promote a show in 2018, I’d recommend picking this book up. Just remember to spell my name right when you pitch me that story.