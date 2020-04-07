Keep calm and see your name in lights on a Mirvish marquee

× Expand Mirvish Keep Calm slogan contest, 2020

If you've always wanted to see your name up in lights on the marquee of a Mirvish theatre, now you have your chance. You just need to come up with a clever inspirational slogan.

The city's largest commercial theatre company has responded to the COVID-19 crisis not only by closing its theatres – they announced on April 3 that all of them would be dark until June 30 at the earliest – but by launching a contest to inspire and instruct theatregoers to persevere through the pandemic.

"You may know the slogan used at the start of WWII in the UK to inspire citizens to stay safe. It began with Keep Calm," they write in their latest press release. "In the spirit of that slogan, we'd like you to think of new slogans that are inspirational and instructional in these turbulent days."

Some examples they include are: Keep Calm and Stay Home; Our Health Is In Your Hands, Wash Them Frequently; Your Vigilance, Your Patience, Your Resolution Will Keep Us All Safe.

Two slogans will be chosen every week in April. They will be publicized on Mirvish's social media platforms, website and on the digital marquees of the Princess of Wales Theatre and the Ed Mirvish Theatre. The company will also publish the name of each author, who will receive a $100 Mirvish Gift Card.

The release also notes contestants will get bonus points if their slogan has a theatrical reference or connection – be it a show title, lyric from a famous song or theatre person's name.

So don't throw away your shot; keep calm and come up with a catchy slogan.

@glennsumi