My Funny Valentine wastes its dramatic potential

MY FUNNY VALENTINE by Dave Deveau (Zee Zee Theatre). At Buddies in Bad Times Cabaret (12 Alexander). Runs to January 21. Pwyc-$30. 416-975-8555. See listing. Rating: NN

The idea of a solo show inspired by the 2008 murder of 15-year-old gay youth Lawrence King – who was shot in the head by the male student he asked to be his Valentine – is full of dramatic potential.

But Dave Deveau’s scattered, unfocused script, which features monologues from those on the periphery of the incident, including a concerned teacher, the homophobic father of the murderer and an elderly gay man who once saw the queer student’s message in a chat room, never comes together. And neither Cameron Mackenzie’s direction nor Conor Wylie’s performance help matters.

Deveau’s characters are so broadly, repetitively written – they never say something once when two or three times will do – that the 90 minute running time feels endless.

And unlike The Laramie Project, which dealt with Matthew Shepard’s murder, there’s no clear sense of chronology, place or urgency.

Wylie plays someone named “The Collector,” surrounded by paraphernalia intended to become, after a monologue is delivered, significant.

He scrunches up his face, adjusts his posture and voice and repeatedly spills drinks on himself (a motif that has absolutely no dramatic payoff or purpose), but he never suggests more than the surface of characters.

Jergus Oprsal’s lighting and Shawn Sorensen’s sound are one-note in their effects.

Individual speeches from the show might work well at a cabaret night, but they haven’t yet been shaped into anything resembling a complete play.