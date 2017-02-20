My Night With Reg wears thin

× Expand Cylla von Tiedemann My Night with Reg, Mirvish Productions

MY NIGHT WITH REG by Kevin Elyot (Mirvish/Studio 180). At the Panasonic Theatre (651 Yonge). Runs to February 26. $39-$92. See listing. Rating: NNN

My Night With Reg is often considered the UK AIDS play, the across-the-pond response to America’s The Normal Heart or As Is. I have to admit I hadn’t heard of it until 2015’s Donmar Warehouse revival. But maybe that’s because it’s just not a very strong play.

At least that’s the impression I got watching local company Studio 180’s production. Joel Greenberg’s direction and the performances are just fine, and it’s always intriguing to see a play featuring all queer characters. But the piece itself, apart from some clever one-liners, feels empty.

Whereas The Normal Heart and As Is tackle larger themes, Reg seems solely concerned with who’s boinking whom.

The three-scene play opens at a 1985 party held at the newly decorated flat of Guy (Jonathan Wilson), a lonely man who’s always had a crush on his university friend John (Grey Powell), a handsome, wealthy layabout. The third in their college group is Daniel (Jeff Miller), who’s in a long-term relationship with the unseen Reg.

Gradually, it’s revealed that pretty much everyone else at the party – except Guy – has slept with Reg. Will Daniel ever find out?

It’s hard to write about the play’s other two acts because they’re set after the funerals of characters who’ve died of AIDS-related illness. After the first revelation, there’s a macabre “Who’s going to die next?” feel to the proceedings – which can’t be intentional.

Strangely, no one talks about AIDS protection, prevention or treatment. Unlike the American plays, there’s nothing remotely political about it. And, except for a cheerful toast to “gross indecency,” there’s no context about queer life before them.

What’s surprising is how, even with so thin a script, the fine actors help pass the time pleasantly. Wilson, seen too infrequently onstage, is especially affecting as the lovelorn Guy. His scenes with John are powerful because you can sense the two mean different things to each other.

And Alex Furber has a wonderful spontaneity as Eric, the younger working class man Guy’s hired to paint his apartment.

Eric’s concern for those around him sets him apart from the others. But I’m not sure whether Elyot is using him to comment about class or the generation gap.

Apart from the idea of trust and getting older, there’s little for queer – or straight – audiences to relate to in this amusing, but dated show.